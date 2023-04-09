Must Read! Sumbul Touqeer Khan talks about her upcoming projects, reveals if she would be working with Shiv Thakare, Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name. The audience praised her acting chops and they consider her as one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor and gained popularity at a very young age. The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show, Imlie. The actress has shown her versatility in it and is best at emoting emotions and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and has done extremely well for herself.

The actress was also a part of the reality show ‘Dance India Dance Little Masters’ and today, she has come a long way to become the number one actress on television.

She had made headlines for her participation in the Bigg Boss house and she was eliminated just a week before the finale.

She has created history by being the youngest contestant to survive in the Bigg Boss house for more than 100 days in any season of the show.

While interacting with the media she spoke about her upcoming projects, where she revealed about working with Shiv, Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav.

The actress said " Right now I am only concentrating on my current show "Kavya" and yes Shiv and me were planning on a project together but then the dates aren't matching.

On asked if she would do a project with Elvish or Abhsihek the actress said " They aren't my friends but let's see if any project comes ahead might do it"

Well, there is no doubt that Sumbul has come a long way with her hard work and dedication and today she is a household name.

