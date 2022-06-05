Must Read! Super Star Singer enters top 10 shows, Dance Deewane juniors opens with good numbers; TKSS enters BARC ratings; Anupama is at first position followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Imlie

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week reality shows are ruling the roost as Superstar Singer Season 2 has entered top 10 shows whereas Dance Deewane Juniors enters the BARC ratings in its first week with good numbers.

The Kapil Sharma Show was out of BARC ratings for a long time and now finally it has made a comeback on the chart.

On the other hand, Anupama is in the first position followed by GHKKPM, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Imlie.

Check out the ratings below:

1 Anupama (Star Plus): 3.0

2. Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein (Star Plus): 2.4

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus): 2.2

4. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus): 2.0

5. Imlie (Star Plus): 2.1

6. Naagin 6 ( Colors) : 1.8

7. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya ( Star Plus) : 1.8

8. Super Star Singer ( Sony) : 1.5

9. Udaariyan ( Colors) : 1.5

10. Kumkum Bhagya : 1.5

11. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.4

12. Parineeti (Colors): 1.4

13. Bhagya Lakshmi ( Zee Tv) : 1.4

14. Kundali Bhagya ( Zee Tv) : 1.3

15. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) : 1.3

16. Dance Deewane Juniors ( Colors) : 1.2

17. Dance India Dance Little Masters ( Zee TV) : 1.2

18. Swarna Ghar ( Colors) : 1.1

19. Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey (Star Plus): 1.1

20. The Kapil Sharma Show ( Sony) : 1.1

Star Plus is ruling the roost, followed by Colors. Sony Television's top reality shows with The Kapil Sharma Show.

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

