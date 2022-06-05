Must Read! Super Star Singer enters top 10 shows, Dance Deewane juniors opens with good numbers; TKSS enters BARC ratings; Anupama is at first position followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Imlie

This week reality shows are ruling the roost as Superstar Singer Season 2 has entered top 10 shows whereas Dance Deewane Juniors enters the BARC ratings in its first week with good numbers.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 17:32
MUST

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week reality shows are ruling the roost as Superstar Singer Season 2 has entered top 10 shows whereas Dance Deewane Juniors enters the BARC ratings in its first week with good numbers.

The Kapil Sharma Show was out of BARC ratings for a long time and now finally it has made a comeback on the chart.

(ALSO READ: BARC India remains committed to its stakeholders)

On the other hand, Anupama is in the first position followed by GHKKPM, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Imlie.

Check out the ratings below:

1 Anupama (Star Plus): 3.0

2. Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein (Star Plus): 2.4

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus): 2.2

4. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus): 2.0

5.  Imlie (Star Plus): 2.1

6.  Naagin 6 ( Colors) : 1.8

7. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya ( Star Plus) : 1.8

8. Super Star Singer ( Sony) : 1.5

9. Udaariyan ( Colors) : 1.5

10. Kumkum Bhagya : 1.5

11. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.4

12. Parineeti (Colors): 1.4

13. Bhagya Lakshmi ( Zee Tv) : 1.4

14. Kundali Bhagya ( Zee Tv) : 1.3

15. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) : 1.3

16. Dance Deewane Juniors ( Colors) : 1.2

17. Dance India Dance Little Masters ( Zee TV) : 1.2

18. Swarna Ghar ( Colors) : 1.1

19. Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey (Star Plus): 1.1

20. The Kapil Sharma Show ( Sony) : 1.1

Star Plus is ruling the roost, followed by Colors. Sony Television's top reality shows with The Kapil Sharma Show.

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein actor Neil Bhatt shares how he is keeping up with COVID-19 )

Anupama Ghum Hai Kisey Ke Pyar Main Imlie Yeh Hai Chahatein Star Plus Sony TV Udaariyaan Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Bhagya Laxmi Sasural Simar Ka 2 Kundali Bhagya Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Sirf Tum The Kapil Sharma Show Naagin 6 DANCE INDIA DANCE LITTLE MASTERS BARC trp rating TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 17:32

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Gunjan Bhatia enters LSD's Pyaar Kya Pehla Naam Radha Mohan
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.Also read:...
Interesting! Priyanka Chopra to return to Mumbai for Jee Lee Zara shoot?
MUMBAI: Jee Le Zara was announced last year. Touted as a road trip drama, the film is produced by Farhan and Ritesh...
Shocking! Trolls accuse Kratika Sengar Dheer of lying about her pregnancy
MUMBAI: Kratika Sengar Dheer and Nikitin Dheer are all set to welcome their first child anytime soon. The actress, who...
Parineetii: OMG! Police arrest Parineet as her husband fails to pick up the calls
MUMBAI: Parineetii went on floors on 14th February.  The show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same...
EXCLUSIVE! Oh My God actor Hetal Puniwala to enter Sony SAB's Shubh Labh
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that Sony...
Exclusive! Wagle Ki Duniya actor Neil Sharma to enter in Sony Sab’s Shubh Laabh : Aapke Ghar Mein
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Priyanka Chopra to return to Mumbai for Jee Lee Zara shoot?
Interesting! Priyanka Chopra to return to Mumbai for Jee Lee Zara shoot?
Latest Video