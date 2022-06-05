Must Read! Super Star Singer enters top 10 shows on TRP charts; Dance Deewane Juniors opens with good numbers; TKSS in top 20; Anupama at first position, followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Yeh Hai Chahatein, and Imlie

This week, reality shows are ruling the roost. Superstar Singer Season 2 has entered top 10 shows. Dance Deewane Juniors enters the BARC ratings in its first week with good numbers.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 17:32
MUST

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week reality shows are ruling the roost as Superstar Singer Season 2 has entered top 10 shows whereas Dance Deewane Juniors enters the charts in its first week with good numbers.

The Kapil Sharma Show was out of the top 20 for a long time. Now, finally it has made a comeback.

(ALSO READ: BARC India remains committed to its stakeholders)

On the other hand, Anupama is at the first position. The audience loves it. It is followed by GHKKPM, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein, and Imlie.

Check out the ratings below.

1. Anupama (Star Plus): 3.0

2. Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein (Star Plus): 2.4

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus): 2.2

4. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus): 2.0

5.  Imlie (Star Plus): 2.1

6.  Naagin 6 (Colors): 1.8

7. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus): 1.8

8. Super Star Singer (Sony): 1.5

9. Udaariyan (Colors): 1.5

10. Kumkum Bhagya: 1.5

11. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.4

12. Parineeti (Colors): 1.4

13. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV): 1.4

14. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV): 1.3

15. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV): 1.3

16. Dance Deewane Juniors (Colors): 1.2

17. Dance India Dance Little Masters (Zee TV): 1.2

18. Swarna Ghar (Colors) : 1.1

19. Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey (Star Plus): 1.1

20. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony): 1.1

Star Plus is ruling the roost, followed by Colors. Sony Television's top reality show is The Kapil Sharma Show.

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein actor Neil Bhatt shares how he is keeping up with COVID-19 )

Anupama Ghum Hai Kisey Ke Pyar Main Imlie Yeh Hai Chahatein Star Plus Sony TV Udaariyaan Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Bhagya Laxmi Sasural Simar Ka 2 Kundali Bhagya Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Sirf Tum The Kapil Sharma Show Naagin 6 DANCE INDIA DANCE LITTLE MASTERS BARC trp rating TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 17:32

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi dances with this actress; no, it is not Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi
MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti rose to fame for playing the role of Ratan Singh in Sony TV’s serial Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya....
Super Star Singer Season 2 : Stunning! Salman Ali and his student Mani stunt the audience with their smashing jugalbandi performance
MUMBAI: Superstar Singer is a new reality show coming up on Sony TV. It’s a kids reality show. Kids between the age of...
MUST-READ! Yeh Rishta's Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda calls Pranali 'Looteri Dulhan'
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Wow! This is how Anupamaa flaunted her mehendi design for her dream wedding with Anuj | Deets Inside
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on...
Exclusive! We should respect pets because they are dependent on us: Sai Tamhankar on brutality against pets
MUMBAI: Sai Tamhankar is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in the industry. We have seen some beautiful...
Udaariyaan: Upcoming TWIST! THIS person to save Tejo from the evil Angad
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV.  It is among the top shows on the TRP...
Recent Stories
Jolt for superstar Mohanlal as two more members quit AMMA panel
Jolt for superstar Mohanlal as two more members quit AMMA panel
Latest Video