Must read! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta opens up on rumours of her arrest

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta has reacted to arrest rumours and issued a clarification. Many reports suggested that Munmun was arrested in a case. Last year, a case was filed against her in Haryana for making a casteist remark in a YouTube video.

In a new interview, Munmun Dutta said that she went for an interrogation at the Hansi Police Station but was not arrested. The actress said that she was given interim bail before her interrogation.

Munmun said, “Contrary to rumours claiming that I was 'arrested', I want to clarify that I went in for a regular interrogation with the police officials. I was not arrested. In fact, I had received the interim bail from the court already on Friday before I went in for the interrogation. The officials at Hansi Police Station spoke to me for two and half hours about the case and noted down all important details. They were extremely polite and well behaved. I have been cooperating with the police and will continue to do so.”

India Today had reported that activist Rajat Kalsan registered a complaint against her then. The FIR was filed under section 3(1) (u) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Munmun started her career as a model before making her debut with Hum Sab Baraati Hai. The actress gained popularity after appearing on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

