Must Read! ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Sunayana Fozdar prefers to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi over THIS reality show

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sunayana Fozdar who plays the role of Anjali Mehta chose to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 over Boss 16. Sunayana said, 'Never say never. Though there are many things out of my comfort zone, I would love to take up Khatron Ke Khiladi. About Bigg Boss, I don’t know if a personality like me can survive, but I won’t say. I am open to all opportunities that the universe sends. You may just see me in one of those shows, you never know.'

The actress even spoke about the mistakes she made while choosing work and said that, 'directors ki gaaliyan kha kar, wrong shows karke, I have learnt.' She even spoke her heart out about breaking stereotypes and said that it was a struggle. She said that while casting people would tell her that she is quite fair and looks modern.

Sunayana made her television debut with Santaan and was part of several shows including Meet Mila De Rabba, Adaalat, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Humse Hai Liife, Har Yug Me Ayega Ek Arjun, C.I.D, Qubool Hai, Piya Basanti Re, Doli Armaano Ki, Laal Ishq and many more.

