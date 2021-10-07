MUST READ! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sees a massive drop in TRP rating, Anupamaa tops the list, followed by Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein, Imlie, Udaariyan, and Yeh Hai Chahatein; Star Plus and Sony TV continue to rule fiction and non-fiction respec

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Super Dancer Chapter 4 has made a comeback in the TOP 10 shows whereas Sab Tv’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sees a huge dip in the TRP ratings.

Once again Anupama tops the list with the highest TRP of 4.2 followed by Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein, Imlie, Udaariyaan and Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Have a look at the ratings of the shows for last week :

1Anupama ( Star Plus) : 4.2

2. Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein ( Star Plus) : 3.2

4. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 2.8

4. Udaariyaan ( Colors) : 2.6

5. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 2.5

6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.3

7. Saath Nibahana Saathiya 2 (Star Plus) : 2.2

8. Super Dancer 4 ( Sony Tv) : 2.2

9. Khatron Ke Khiladi – Finale ( Colors) : 2.1

10. Pandya Store ( Star Plus) : 2.1

11. Dance Deewane ( Colors) : 1.9

12. Kundali Bhagya ( Zee Tv) : 1.9

13. Bhagya Laxmi ( Zee Tv) : 1.8

14. . Kumkum Bhagya ( Zee Tv) : 1.6

15. The Kapil Sharma Show ( Sony Tv) : 1.6

16. Nima Denzongpa (Colors) : 1.5

17. Choti Sarrdaarni (Colors) : 1.5

18. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) : 1.5

19. Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) : 1.3

20. Meet ( Zee Tv) : 1.3

Star Plus is ruling the roost, followed by Colors and Sony Sab. Sony Television's top reality shows are Super Dancer, KBC, and The Kapil Sharma Show.

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

