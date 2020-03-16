Must Read! Tejasswi Prakash’s per episode salary from THIS show was higher than Bigg Boss 15, details inside

Tejasswi Prakash won Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 winner’s trophy
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 18:41
Must Read! Tejasswi Prakash’s per episode salary from THIS show was higher than Bigg Boss 15, details inside

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most successful actors on Television. She began her career back in 2012 but rose to fame with Swaragini in 2015. The actress is currently at the peak of her career after she won Bigg Boss 15 and bagged Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. However, reportedly, she earned a massive sum for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Also Read: Exclusive! Naagin 6 lead Simba Nagpal talks about his bond with his co-star Tejaswi, his Bigg Boss experience, and more

Back in 2019, Tejasswi Prakash participated in the 10th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. She competed against Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Adaa Khan amongst others but it was Karishma Tanna who took home the winning trophy. As most know, the Naagin 6 actress had to quit the show midway due to an eye injury.

Also Read: Awesome! Tejasswi Prakash celebrates Iftari with these special gang, Check out

But what is interesting is the paycheck she was taking home for each episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. As per reports going viral on the interest, Tejasswi Prakash took home a salary of 1.5 lakhs per episode. For Salman Khan’s show, Tejasswi was getting paid 10 lakhs a week, which makes it about 1.43 lakhs per episode. And that’s a little lower than what Teja was earning for Bigg Boss 15. Albeit, the salaries were whopping irrespective.

On the professional front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently busy shooting for Naagin 6. 

Credit: koimoi

Television Tejasswi Prakash Bigg Boss 15 Khatron Ke Khiladi Naagin 6 LOCK UPP Swaragini Rohit Shetty Salman Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 18:41

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow!Anuj left lovestruck looking at new look of Anupamaa
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
Exclusive! I am not focusing much on films because I have a lot on my plate: Ayaz Ahmed aka Yug of Fanna - Ishq Mein Marjawaan
MUMBAI: Ayaz Ahmed made his debut as a contestant in the popular reality show MTV Roadies 5. He then featured in Kitani...
Huge update! Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj witnesses title change
MUMBAI: The title of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film, Prithiviraj has now been changed to Samrat Prithviraj. The move...
Scoop! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 participant Faisu opens up on his relationship with Jannat Zubair
MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu is one of the biggest social media influencers in the country who has gained a...
Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar: Woah! Diya catches Armaan’s lie, Armaan stands speechless
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular daily soap ‘Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar’ started with an amazing storyline. It is getting more...
Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar: Oh No! Bhavna informs Diya about Armaan being at the hospital
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular daily soap ‘Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar’ started with an amazing storyline. It is getting more...
Recent Stories
Huge update! Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj witnesses title change
Huge update! Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj witnesses title change
Latest Video