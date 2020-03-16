Must Read! Tejasswi Prakash’s per episode salary from THIS show was higher than Bigg Boss 15, details inside

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most successful actors on Television. She began her career back in 2012 but rose to fame with Swaragini in 2015. The actress is currently at the peak of her career after she won Bigg Boss 15 and bagged Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. However, reportedly, she earned a massive sum for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Back in 2019, Tejasswi Prakash participated in the 10th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. She competed against Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Adaa Khan amongst others but it was Karishma Tanna who took home the winning trophy. As most know, the Naagin 6 actress had to quit the show midway due to an eye injury.

But what is interesting is the paycheck she was taking home for each episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. As per reports going viral on the interest, Tejasswi Prakash took home a salary of 1.5 lakhs per episode. For Salman Khan’s show, Tejasswi was getting paid 10 lakhs a week, which makes it about 1.43 lakhs per episode. And that’s a little lower than what Teja was earning for Bigg Boss 15. Albeit, the salaries were whopping irrespective.

On the professional front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently busy shooting for Naagin 6.

Credit: koimoi