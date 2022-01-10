Must Read! Tejasswi Prakash to win Bigg Boss trophy according to the Ormax List

MUMBAI: Over the years, the Ormax List is an indicator of whom the audience is loving at the ground level. While we see trends on social media, this factors in the opinion of the TV viewing audience. The fight for the top two places is between Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. This week, she is leading the race.

It looks like Tejasswi Prakash is going to win the Bigg Boss 15 trophy. The fight for the top two spots is between TejRan. As of now, she is playing alone. Karan Kundrra’s nasty outburst made her shed buckets.

Karan Kundrra was on the top spot a week back. However, his rude behaviour with Tejasswi Prakash on the show upset many fans. The neutral audience also found him disrespectful. He is now in the second position.

Shamita Shetty fans are working hard for her outside. Even Shilpa Shetty has been campaigning for her younger sister. She is in third place in the Ormax list.

The hearts of millions were broken as Umar Riaz was told to leave the show due to incidents of repeated violence. He is on the fourth spot. A strong competitor, Umar Riaz’s comedic one-liners and camaraderie with Karan Kundrra was one of the highlights of Bigg Boss 15.

The angry young man of Bigg Boss 15, Pratik Sehajpal is on No. 5. Whether it is his rivalry with Umar Riaz or his friendship with Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal has shown diverse shades inside the house. The young man also has the biggest trends on social media. Pratik Sehajpal is expected to be in the top three.

Credit: BollywoodLife

