Must Read! Tejasswi Prakash's Love Confession to Karan Kundrra: A Bigg Boss 15 Throwback

MUMBAI: The couple, once inseparable inside the Bigg Boss house, faced various challenges and tiffs during the show's intense moments. However, their love confession became a memorable highlight for fans. In a viral promo, Karan and Tejasswi engaged in a heated discussion during the Ticket to Finale task. Despite differences, their reconciliation melted hearts as Tejasswi confessed her love for Karan.

In the promo, Tejasswi and Karan attempt to communicate, but the situation escalates, with Karan expressing his understanding of Tejasswi's game. Tejasswi, in response, asserts the clarity of her game, leading to Karan's frustration. Later, Tejasswi acknowledges that their relationship might be affecting the game, prompting a teasing moment from Karan, who playfully reveals her love confession. Despite her denial, Karan seals the moment with a kiss.

Tejasswi Prakash, a prominent face in Indian television, began her acting journey with shows like "2612" and gained widespread recognition through "Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur." Her notable works include "Pehredaar Piya Ki," "Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya," and "Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka."

Karan Kundrra, a heartthrob since his debut in "Kitani Mohabbat Hai," has been part of successful shows like "Dil Hi Toh Hai" and "Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai." He made his Bollywood debut in "Mubarakan" and appeared in the 2023 series "Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal" and the movie "Thank You For Coming."

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's love story began on a show called "Ladies v/s Gentlemen" and blossomed further during their stint on Bigg Boss 15, creating a lasting impact on their fans.

