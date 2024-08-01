Must Read! Tejasswi Prakash's Love Confession to Karan Kundrra: A Bigg Boss 15 Throwback

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, the adorable couple who found love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, have been a sensation on social media. Despite their share of disagreements during the show, their love confession created a buzz among fans.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 02:00
Tejasswi

MUMBAI: The couple, once inseparable inside the Bigg Boss house, faced various challenges and tiffs during the show's intense moments. However, their love confession became a memorable highlight for fans. In a viral promo, Karan and Tejasswi engaged in a heated discussion during the Ticket to Finale task. Despite differences, their reconciliation melted hearts as Tejasswi confessed her love for Karan.

In the promo, Tejasswi and Karan attempt to communicate, but the situation escalates, with Karan expressing his understanding of Tejasswi's game. Tejasswi, in response, asserts the clarity of her game, leading to Karan's frustration. Later, Tejasswi acknowledges that their relationship might be affecting the game, prompting a teasing moment from Karan, who playfully reveals her love confession. Despite her denial, Karan seals the moment with a kiss.

Also Read:Must watch! Tejasswi Prakash captivates with her enthralling dance performance at a friend's haldi ceremony

Tejasswi Prakash, a prominent face in Indian television, began her acting journey with shows like "2612" and gained widespread recognition through "Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur." Her notable works include "Pehredaar Piya Ki," "Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya," and "Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka."

Karan Kundrra, a heartthrob since his debut in "Kitani Mohabbat Hai," has been part of successful shows like "Dil Hi Toh Hai" and "Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai." He made his Bollywood debut in "Mubarakan" and appeared in the 2023 series "Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal" and the movie "Thank You For Coming."

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's love story began on a show called "Ladies v/s Gentlemen" and blossomed further during their stint on Bigg Boss 15, creating a lasting impact on their fans.

Also Read:Wow: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra look like a dream couple as they pose for pictures at the beach wedding in Goa! (View Pics)

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Credit: Pinkvilla 

Tejasswi Prakash Karan Kundrra Bigg Boss 15 love confession Reality show TV couple Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 02:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Did You Know! Raj Kapoor: The Visionary Showman Who Transcended Struggles to Build a Cinematic Empire
MUMBAI: In the initial days, Raj Kapoor worked as a clapper boy in films on the advice of his father. Sweeping the...
Must Read! Sriram Raghavan Clarifies Casting Decision for Merry Christmas, Talks Saif Ali Khan's Initial Involvement
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan shed light on the casting decisions for his upcoming film, Merry Christmas, starring...
Must Read! Manoj Bajpayee on Overcoming Anger Issues and Fighting for Women's Safety in DTC Buses
MUMBAI: Bajpayee revealed that during his earlier years, he had an uncontrollable temper, often getting into fights in...
Must Read! Tejasswi Prakash's Love Confession to Karan Kundrra: A Bigg Boss 15 Throwback
MUMBAI: The couple, once inseparable inside the Bigg Boss house, faced various challenges and tiffs during the show's...
Pooja Kava shares her New Year Resolutions focussed on mental well-being
MUMBAI: In a heartwarming New Year celebration with her family, actress Pooja Kava who is seen as Ketki in the show...
Nikhil Nanda: Social media can never match up to the impact of the big screen
MUMBAI: Producer-actor Nikhil Nanda says that while social media is big today, it can never become bigger than showbiz...
Recent Stories
Raj
Did You Know! Raj Kapoor: The Visionary Showman Who Transcended Struggles to Build a Cinematic Empire
Latest Video
Related Stories
Pooja
Pooja Kava shares her New Year Resolutions focussed on mental well-being
Nikhil
Nikhil Nanda: Social media can never match up to the impact of the big screen
Sarita
Incredible! Sarita Joshi's journey to stardom: From Gujarati theatre to Baa Bahoo Aur Baby fame
Tanish
Really! Tanish Mukerji breaks silence on why she parted ways with Uday Chopra
Shweta
Wow! Shweta Tiwari opens up on film actors' looking down towards TV actors; Says 'Sometimes they make you feel small...'
Paras Chhabra
What! Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra made a shocking revelation about THIS reason for his breakup with Mahira Sharma; Says ‘Saab acha tha’