MUST READ! 'Tejo and I share a great bond offscreen' Isha Malviya gets CANDID about her bond with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, future plans and more

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of the success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with intense twists and turns.

In an intriguing conversation, Jasmine aka Isha Malviya opens up about her bond with Priyanka, her parents support and more.

Tell us something about your on and offscreen bond with Tejo?

Onscreen everyone knows about her war, offscreen we are at great terms. You would often see us having lots of fun. She's a great friend of mine and it's all love and care after we hear cut.

What are your future plans?

Well, for now it is surely Udaariyaan and I will the show stays for a long time and we get to entertain you all. After the show, I haven't decided anything yet. Jasmine wants to stay in Udaariyaan, with Isha there is still nothing decided, I would keep it all on destiny.

How supportive have your parents been?

They have always been there for me and encouraged me to do new things everytime. Be it dance, modelling everything my mom and dad have been equally supportive and pushed me to go ahead.

