Must Read: The audience is head over heels in love with Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma’s sizzling hot chemistry; netizens call them ‘Skilled Performers’!

MUMBAI: Kavya is one of the most loved shows on Sony TV. It stars Sumbul Touqeer andMishkat Varma in the leading roles.

The show is based on the premise of how an IAS officer struggles as her personal life interferes with her professional life and how she challenges the social taboos while serving the nation. The audience is in awe of Sumbul’s performance in the show. Mishkat too is being lauded for his spectacular performance and netizens are of the opinion that their chemistry sparks magic. (Also Read: Anupamaa: Masterplan! Kavy and Dimpy plead Bapuji to bring Mahi home )

Viewers are also of the opinion that their strike an amazing chemistry and the execution of the narrative is also strong which makes the show a perfect visual treat.

Sumbul and Mishkat’s facial expressions are amazing. Their eyes, face, body language everything was breathtaking, say netizens

I am not good with words. You both set the bar in this scene..

Sumbul and Mishkat your expressions eyes, face, body language everything was amazed.



And Mishkat that killer smile..

Untold pain #AdYa #SumbulTouqeerKhan#MishkatVarma#KavyaEkJazbaaEkJunoon pic.twitter.com/7BU6wZunc4 —// AdYa Bots. (@hardycrystel295) January 3, 2024

Sumbul and Mishkat are phenomenal actors and the way they enact emotional scenes is applaud worthy

I just love my overhyped jodi



The way they ace in emotional scenes & they are effing hottt



Glad, both are expressive & both can act. They compliment eo really well



Tweet from #AdYa bot!!#SumbulTouqeerKhan#Kavya#KavyaEkJazbaaEkJunoon#MishkatVarma pic.twitter.com/nOZj0Y5Dpq — Preeti R (@_reginaphalenge) January 3, 2024

A social media user says that it is not easy to retain that straight face and play with emotions only through eyes

It's not easy to retain that straight face & play with emotions only through eyes.. Brilliant



Also, I loved the execution here, this is done in him while driving - SO APT!! @mishkatvarma17 #KavyaEkJazbaaEkJunoon #MishkatVarma pic.twitter.com/sY1n99Ip0R —|SHQ10| (@aparnatarakhere) January 2, 2024

Sumbul knows how to ace emotional scenes!

These few seconds ,when Kavya became vulnerable to hear that direct question from Adi, was not able to face him, yet regained her strong self & not-so-real attitude, @TouqeerSumbul was so good.. #KavyaEkJazbaaEkJunoon #SumbulTouqeerKhan pic.twitter.com/3SwSBYZAdY — SHQ10| (@aparnatarakhere) January 2, 2024

Viewers of Kavya – Ek Jazba Ek Junoon feel that Sumbul and Mishkat chemistry is sizzling hot!

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!

Shower your love for Sumbul and Mishkat and their on-screen characters.

