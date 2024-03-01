Must Read: The audience is head over heels in love with Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma’s sizzling hot chemistry; netizens call them ‘Skilled Performers’!

Viewers are also of the opinion that their strike an amazing chemistry and the execution of the narrative is also strong which makes the show a perfect visual treat.
Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma

MUMBAI: Kavya is one of the most loved shows on Sony TV. It stars Sumbul Touqeer andMishkat Varma in the leading roles.

The show is based on the premise of how an IAS officer struggles as her personal life interferes with her professional life and how she challenges the social taboos while serving the nation. The audience is in awe of Sumbul’s performance in the show. Mishkat too is being lauded for his spectacular performance and netizens are of the opinion that their chemistry sparks magic. (Also Read: Anupamaa: Masterplan! Kavy and Dimpy plead Bapuji to bring Mahi home )

Take a look:

Sumbul and Mishkat’s facial expressions are amazing. Their eyes, face, body language everything was breathtaking, say netizens

Sumbul and Mishkat are phenomenal actors and the way they enact emotional scenes is applaud worthy

A social media user says that it is not easy to retain that straight face and play with emotions only through eyes

Sumbul knows how to ace emotional scenes!

Viewers of Kavya – Ek Jazba Ek Junoon feel that Sumbul and Mishkat chemistry is sizzling hot!

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!

Shower your love for Sumbul and Mishkat and their on-screen characters.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information on your favourite television shows, Hindi movies and OTT projects. (Also Read: Anupamaa: Masterplan! Kavy and Dimpy plead Bapuji to bring Mahi home )

Stay tuned to this space for more updates on your favourite television and Bollywood celebrities.

