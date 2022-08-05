MUST READ! 'This is the first time I have dressed up traditionally' Akshara aka Pranali Rathod on #AbhiRaKiShaadi in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

In a conversation with TellyChakkar, Akshara aka Pranali Rathod revealed her bridal look, surprises in AbhiRa ki Shaadi and more. Check out what she had to share:

Tell us about your look?

I am really satisfied with the look that was achieved for Abhi ki Dulhan. I love the outfit, the makeup, and all the accessories that I have worn. Though it is really heavy, I am loving this vibe.

Are there any surprises?

Yes, not only for Abhi but even for the viewers. The wedding is filled with many surprises that you would love to see. The veil is one of them where Abhimanyu had no clue we had planned this for him, his reaction to this is unmissable.

How are you feeling about the wedding?

It is a completely authentic Marwadi look. As Pranali I have dressed up traditionally for the first time so it is really intriguing.

Currently, Akshara's veil is all filmy with #AbhiKiAkshu written on it. Abhimanyu is head over heels seeing her, they have a little emotional moment and after the grand Varmala, he carries her to the mandap for further rituals. We had exclusively updated about Akshara's special surprise for Abhi. She will perform a song for him, thanking him for coming into her life and staying.

