MUST READ! 'This is the first time I have dressed up traditionally' Akshara aka Pranali Rathod on #AbhiRaKiShaadi in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Akshara's veil is all filmy with #AbhiKiAkshu written on it. Abhimanyu is head over heels seeing her, they have a little emotional moment and after the grand Varmala, he carries her to the mandap for further rituals. We had exclusively updated about Akshara's special surprise for Abhi. She will perform a song for him, thanking him for coming into her life and staying.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Sun, 05/08/2022 - 03:18
MUST READ! 'This is the first time I have dressed up traditionally' Akshara aka Pranali Rathod on #AbhiRaKiShaadi in StarPlus' Y

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love. 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Shivangi Joshi to not be a part of #AbhiRa ki Shaadi in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In a conversation with TellyChakkar, Akshara aka Pranali Rathod revealed her bridal look, surprises in AbhiRa ki Shaadi and more. Check out what she had to share:   

Tell us about your look? 

I am really satisfied with the look that was achieved for Abhi ki Dulhan. I love the outfit, the makeup, and all the accessories that I have worn. Though it is really heavy, I am loving this vibe. 

Are there any surprises? 

Yes, not only for Abhi but even for the viewers. The wedding is filled with many surprises that you would love to see. The veil is one of them where Abhimanyu had no clue we had planned this for him, his reaction to this is unmissable. 

How are you feeling about the wedding? 

It is a completely authentic Marwadi look. As Pranali I have dressed up traditionally for the first time so it is really intriguing. 

Currently, Akshara's veil is all filmy with #AbhiKiAkshu written on it. Abhimanyu is head over heels seeing her, they have a little emotional moment and after the grand Varmala, he carries her to the mandap for further rituals. We had exclusively updated about Akshara's special surprise for Abhi. She will perform a song for him, thanking him for coming into her life and staying. 

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCK! Akshara takes the blame of Manjari's accident to save Aarohi; families are left in shock in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mayank Arora Sharan Anandani Ami Trivedi Ashish Nayyar Paras Priyadarshan Pragati Mehra Vinay Jain Neeraj Goswami Niharika Chouksey Swati Chitnis Sachin Tyagi Ali Hassan Niyati Joshi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Sun, 05/08/2022 - 03:18

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Lock Upp Season 1 Finale: Congratulations! Payal Rohatgi is the first runner up of the show while Anjali Arora is the second runner up
MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's reality show titled “Lock Upp”, where 17 contestants were locked in jail, played the game, and...
Lock Upp Season 1 Finale: Congratulations! Munawar Faruqui is the winner of the show, lifts the trophy of the first season
MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's reality show titled “Lock Upp”, where 17 contestants were locked in jail, played the game and...
MUST READ! 'This is the first time I have dressed up traditionally' Akshara aka Pranali Rathod on #AbhiRaKiShaadi in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Exclusive! The trailer is just 2% of the entire web series: Lalit Prabhakar on Pet Puraan
MUMBAI: Lalit Prabhakar has been winning the hearts of fans over time with his acting contribution. We have seen some...
Lock Upp Season 1 Finale: Exclusive! “My bond with Anjali wasn’t fake and post the show also will keep the friendship alive, and I am excited to be the winner of the first season” – Winner Munawar Faruqui
MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's reality show titled “Lock Upp”, where 17 contestants were locked in jail, played the game and...
Lock Upp Season 1 Finale: OMG! “There is no doubt that Munawar Faruqui is the mastermind of the show and I have decided not to be a contestant on any show in the future” – Karan Kundrra, jailer of the show
MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's reality show titled “Lock Upp”, where 17 contestants were locked in jail, played the game, and...
Recent Stories
OMG! Times when Nawazuddin Siddiqui started murmuring Raman Raghav’s lines in the hospital bed
OMG! Times when Nawazuddin Siddiqui started murmuring Raman Raghav’s lines in the hospital bed
Latest Video