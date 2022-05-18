Must read! The Kapil Sharma Show: Guru Randhawa talks about his relationship with Nora Fatehi

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved reality shows on television. Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil Sharma are loved by the audiences. The biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the actors.

Every weekend, many celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

Last weekend, Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal had graced the show to promote their upcoming movie Dhaakad.

Now, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, and Divya Khosla Kumar will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show. In a promo, we can see Kapil teasing Guru with Nora Fatehi. As you might be aware, Guru and Nora are allegedly in a relationship. Watch the video to know how Guru reacted.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show's current season will go off-air soon. The cast of the show had a bash to mark the end of the current season. The party was attended by Kapil Sharma, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek among others.

Sumona, who plays the character of Bhuri, took to her official Instagram account and shared a a few picture of the party.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Credits: Bollywood Life