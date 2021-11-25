Must Read! The Kapil Sharma Show witnesses dip in TRPs; Balika Vadhu 2 and Sirf Tum enter top 20 shows; Anupama is number one, followed by GHKKPM, Imlie, Udaariyan, and YRKKH; Star Plus and Sony TV continue to rule fiction and non-fiction respectively

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

Sirf Tum in its first week itself makes it to the top 20 shows on the TRP charts. Balika Vadhu 2 also makes it to the top 20 shows.

Once again, Anupama tops the list with the highest TRP of 4.2, followed by Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein, Imlie, Udaariyaan, and Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Have a look at the ratings.

1. Anupama (Star Plus) : 4.1

2. Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein (Star Plus) : 3.1

3. Imlie (Star Plus) : 2.7

4. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 2.7

5. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 2.6

6. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 2.1

7. Saath Nibahana Saathiya 2 (Star Plus) : 2.1

8. Pandya Store (Star Plus) : 2.1

9. Bhagya Laxmi (Zee TV) : 2.0

10. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.9

11. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.9

12. Choti Sarrdaarni (Colors) : 1.7

13. Sir Tum (Colors) : 1.7

14. Sasural Simar Ka 2 (Colors) : 1.6

15. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) : 1.6

16. India’s Best Dancer (Sony TV) : 1.5

17. Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ka Reet (Zee TV) : 1.4

18. Nima Denzongpa (Colors) : 1.3

19. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) : 1.3

20. Balika Vadhu (Colors) : 1.4

Star Plus is ruling the roost, followed by Colors. Sony Television's top reality shows are India’s Best Dancer and The Kapil Sharma Show.

