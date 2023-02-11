Must-Read! THESE are the two highest-paid actors on Indian TV right now! Read to Find Out!

MUMBAI: Acting is hard work, and while it does bring you fame and glamour, it also requires a lot of dedication. Actors also have to maintain their glamorous lifestyle and to do that, they charge a lot of money.

Despite being called the small screen, the television industry rewards its actors generously, allowing them to lead extravagant lives. Their substantial earnings per episode enable them to invest not only in real estate but live quite a luxurious lifestyle.

And while TV pays well to the stars of its show, there have been some actors who have had a well-deserved streak of hit shows and shows that have changed tier career trajectories.

Over time, actors like Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, and Shabbir Ahluwalia have occupied the top spot as the highest-paid actors on TV, but they have been dethroned recently.

But do you know who are the two highest-paid actors on TV right now? Well, we have got the names, Harshad Chopda and Rupali Ganguly, who are the two current top highest-paid actors on Indian TV right now.

As per reports Rupali Ganguly, used to charge Rs. 1.5 Lakh per episode and since then has increased her fees to Rs. 3 Lakh per episode.

As for Harshad Chopda, it is also reported that he also charges Rs. 3 Lakh per episode.

The high fees and the hard work of these actors, help them deliver some great performances and more.

