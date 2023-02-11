Must-Read! THESE are the two highest-paid actors on Indian TV right now! Read to Find Out!

Despite being called the small screen, the television industry rewards its actors generously, allowing them to lead extravagant lives. Their substantial earnings per episode enable them to invest not only in real estate but live quite a luxurious lifestyle.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 11/02/2023 - 19:55
Rupali

MUMBAI: Acting is hard work, and while it does bring you fame and glamour, it also requires a lot of dedication.  Actors also have to maintain their glamorous lifestyle and to do that, they charge a lot of money. 

Despite being called the small screen, the television industry rewards its actors generously, allowing them to lead extravagant lives. Their substantial earnings per episode enable them to invest not only in real estate but live quite a luxurious lifestyle.

And while TV pays well to the stars of its show, there have been some actors who have had a well-deserved streak of hit shows and shows that have changed tier career trajectories.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa : Shocking! Anupama gives a reality check to Toshu and Kinjal

Over time, actors like Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, and Shabbir Ahluwalia have occupied the top spot as the highest-paid actors on TV, but they have been dethroned recently.

But do you know who are the two highest-paid actors on TV right now? Well, we have got the names, Harshad Chopda and Rupali Ganguly, who are the two current top highest-paid actors on Indian TV right now.

As per reports Rupali Ganguly, used to charge Rs. 1.5 Lakh per episode and since then has increased her fees to Rs. 3 Lakh per episode.

As for Harshad Chopda, it is also reported that he also charges Rs. 3 Lakh per episode. 

The high fees and the hard work of these actors, help them deliver some great performances and more.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:Must Read! Namita Thapar reacts to Anupam Mittal endorsing 70 hours per week work culture, says “poor physical & mental health ..not ideal…”


 

Hina Khan Jennifer Winget Shabbir Ahluwalia Karan Wahi Nakuul Mehta Rupali Ganguly Anupama Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 Ishqbaaz TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 11/02/2023 - 19:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! All eyes for the star Rasha Thadani as she preps for the festive season
MUMBAI: Daughter of Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani has been grabbing the attention of the fans all over the internet...
Raghubir Yadav and Seema Pahwa starrer family drama Yaatris gets a new release date
MUMBAI :Raghubir Yadav and Seema Pahwa starrer Yaatris is now slated to release on 24th November, 2023. The family...
Exclusive! Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma on coming back with Gadar 2, “…I knew that whenever the story of Tara, Sakina and Jeete will be shown, it will surely be loved once again.”
MUMBAI: Indian Director Anil Sharma, famously known for movies Sunny Deol starrer Gadar and Gadar 2, is one of the most...
Hotness Alert! Actress Sandeepa Dhar is here with her sizzling hot photo shoot and you won’t be able to take your eyes off her, check it out
MUMBAI :Actress Sandeepa Dhar is one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space. She is indeed one...
Sexy! Pooja Bhalekar raises temperature with her latest bikini clicks
MUMBAI :Over the time with her acting projects actress Pooja Bhalekar has been grabbing the attention of the fans, she...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss slams Isha Malviya for showing double standards and for using Abhishek and Samarth for her benefits
MUMBAI: Isha Malviya since her entry has been grabbing headlines for her game in Bigg Boss as her love story with...
Recent Stories
Rasha
Woah! All eyes for the star Rasha Thadani as she preps for the festive season
Latest Video
Related Stories
Isha
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss slams Isha Malviya for showing double standards and for using Abhishek and Samarth for her benefits
Rinku
Rinku Ghosh on 'Junooniyat’ going off air: I take it as the beginning of another new chapter
Anupamaa
BARC Ratings: Anupamaa falls to the third position; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin hits the first slot again; TMD enters top 2 shows; Bigg Boss sees a huge drop in TRP; GHKKPM tops the list followed by TMD, Anupama, Pandya Store and Imlie
Namita Thapar
Must Read! Namita Thapar reacts to Anupam Mittal endorsing 70 hours per week work culture, says “poor physical & mental health ..not ideal…”
MasterChef
Must read! MasterChef India; Home Cooks strives to impress three-time Michelin star awardee Chef Marco with their adaptability, originality, and time management skills
Sooraj
Exclusive: Sooraj Thapar to join Rohan Gandotra and Tanya Sharma for Atrangii TV’s next!