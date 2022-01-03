Must read! These Bollywood actors have been accused of interfering in the film process

MUMBAI: Actors' inputs are appreciated by the team, but sometimes, the director and producers do not like interference in their job as it interrupts their creativity. These actors have supposedly interfered with the shooting or post-production process of their films. Take a look.

Aamir Khan

There have been more than a few reports of Aamir suggesting what a director should or should do on set, with news of interference during Taare Zameen Par being so prominent that he ended up allegedly taking over directorial reins from Amole Gupte.

Salman Khan

As per certain reports, Salman has also told his directors in the past to add a song or action sequence or comic scene or two in his movies.

Shah Rukh Khan

During the making of Darr, Shah Rukh Khan allegedly went behind Sunny Deol’s back and completely changed their roles and the script.

Akshay Kumar

There were several reports of Akshay Kumar going behind his co-star’ backs and hacking their roles on the editing table.

Kartik Aaryan

Recently, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar apparently parted ways on Dostana 2, due to the actor’s interference in the scripting process.

Shahid Kapoor

Word is that Shahid Kapoor also has creative difference with director Parmeet Sethi during the shoot of Badmaash Company.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Apparently, late Sushant Singh Rajput was constantly at odds with the team of Drive, besides there being reports of his constant interference with his other movies.

