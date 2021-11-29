Must read! Throwback to Rashami Desai's unmissable moments from her Bigg Boss 13 days

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai shot to fame after doing shows like Uttaran and Dil Se Dil Tak. The actress' entry in Bigg Boss 13 piqued the audiences' curiosity. She may not have won the show but she did have her controversial as well as happy moments. She has now entered Bigg Boss 15. Have a look back at her BB13 journey.

Her relationship with Arhaan Khan

The two were dating before they entered the house. Initially, they seemed happy, but things got messy inside when host Salman Khan revealed that Arhaan was married and had with a kid. Rashami ended their relationship on the show.

The tea incident with Sidharth Shukla

Everyone still remembers when Rashami threw tea on Sidharth Shukla after which Sidharth and Arhaan had a fight. 'Aisi ladki' uttered by Sidharth on the show also made news and eventually they even started joking about it.

Her friendship with Devoleena

The actress is entering BB 15 now along with her friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The two got along really well in BB13 and became besties there. On every happy or sad occasion, we saw the two of them sticking by each other. This friendship was appreciated by the audiences too.

Her niece and nephew asked her to end fight with Sidharth

During the Family Week in Bigg Boss 13, Rashami's niece and nephew came to the house. She is very attached to them and it was sweet to see the children tell her to end her fight with Sidharth. And they even made the two shake hands and give each other a hug.

Rashami's chori in BB13

Rashami and Vishal Aditya Singh stole pasta at midnight, which came as a part of the luxury budget which was won by Sidharth and Paras' team. Rashami and Vishal ate the pasta and all luxury items were taken back because of this.

Her camaraderie with Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra

Apart from being friends with Devoleena, Rashami also got along well with Paras Chabbra and Asim Riaz on the show. While they played their individual games but when she needed them during an emotional breakdown, the two were by her side and vice versa.

When Sidharth and Rashami shot a romantic song in the house together

Sidharth and Rashami acted in Dil Se Dil Tak and there were rumours then about the two being more than friends. In the BB13 house they shared a rapport which was rather volatile. But they shared great onscreen chemistry.

