Must-Read! From Titli to Keh Doon Tumhein, shows with dark subjects that failed to connect with the audience and wrapped up!

There has been a lot of new and exciting content focused on a lot of different kinds of stories and methods of storytelling. But sometimes, some stories fail to connect with the audiences, because of many reasons.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 11/08/2023 - 18:19
Titli

MUMBAI : Many New TV shows come and go, but only a few manage to grasp the longevity and connect with the audience.  Sometimes shows fail to connect, with the audience which causes them to go off-air. This year has seen a lot of new shows and new talent take over.  

There has been a lot of new and exciting content focused on a lot of different kinds of stories and methods of storytelling. But sometimes, some stories fail to connect with the audiences, because of many reasons.

While new stories are always encouraged, some subject matters fail to hit a chord with the audiences and something of this sort has been happening with shows surrounding tough subjects and they have been going off-air.

ALSO READ:What to expect from the grand premiere of Temptation Island India tonight

It is incredibly sad when shows that people love to go off-air for reasons unknown. But sometimes the stories just finish, and there is no way that you can take the story forward. 

Take a look at all the shows rumored to be going off air and some that already have:

1.Keh Doon Tumhein:

Posed as a thriller, this show was set out to be an intriguing show revolving around murder and forgiveness, the show is going off-air soon, and stars Yukti Kapoor and Mudit Nayar. 

2.Titli:

The show revolved around the subject matter of domestic violence and it is said that the show was unable to form a connection.

The show has wrapped shoot and has aired the last couple of episodes, the show started with a lot of promise and even the TRPs were fine but it had to go due to reasons unknown.

3.Saubhagyavati Bhava 2:

A sequel to the hit version of the first season. A star cast of Dheeraj Dhoopar, Amandeep Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra, is rumored to be going off the air, but there has been no confirmation yet.

4.Molkki: Rishton Ki AgniPraiksha

Another sequel that just wrapped up in less than 40 episodes, because it failed to connect with the audiences. Season one of Molkki was actually a hit and was loved by fans, so they were disappointed.

Which of these shows will you miss the most? Tell us in the comments below! 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates! 

ALSO READ: Judge of India’s Got Talent, Badshah to sponsor education for members of the Zero Degree Group!

 

Keh Doon Tumhein Star Plus Titli saubhagyavati bhava 2 Molkki: Rishton Ki AgniPraiksha Shows Off air TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 11/08/2023 - 18:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Here’s what Charu Asopa's daughter Ziana received from 'Bua' Sushmita Sen on her birthday
MUMBAI: On November 1, 2023, Ziana Sen, the daughter of Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen, had her second birthday. Ziana's...
Anupamaa: What! Malti Devi tries to keep Anupama away from Choti Anu
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa: Woah! Anuj throws Malti Devi out of the house, latter seeks forgiveness
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! Temptation Island: Nikita Bhamidipati opens up on doing another reality show, “We want to explore our connection to see that if there's someone else like meant for us, because if there is, then that means this needs to end right”!
MUMBAI: Reality shows are all the rage now, Temptation Island India on JioCinema, is the latest one, and the...
Upcoming twists! Doree unknowingly unites with her real mother, enters the Thakur Haveli
MUMBAI : Colors show Doree is set against the backdrop of Varanasi and will focus on all kinds of social issues,...
Exciting! Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor starrer The Archies trailer will be out on THIS date, confirms Zoya Akhtar
MUMBAI : Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies is one film everyone is looking forward to and the reason behind it is that Shah...
Recent Stories
Pankaj
OMG! Pankaj Tripathi apologises to his fans on an Instagram live session for this reason
Latest Video
Related Stories
Charu
Wow! Here’s what Charu Asopa's daughter Ziana received from 'Bua' Sushmita Sen on her birthday
Mohit Malik
Exclusive! I fell in love with Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si right from the time I heard the script: Mohit Malik
BIGG BOSS SEAOSN 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Massive fight breaks between Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Bigg Boss punishes the contestants as they fail to do the ration task
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
Exclusive! My co-actors encourage me to perform better and help me to improvise my scenes: Arshit Jain on shooting for Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
Abhira and Armaan
WOW! Abhira and Armaan's story starts with a meet-cute, fans are rooting for their chemistry! Take a look!