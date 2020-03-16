Must Read! TMKOC enters top 10 shows , Yeh Hai Chahatein enters top two shows, Superstar Singer 2 sees a raise in TRP ratings , Anupama tops the list, followed by Yeh Hai Chahatein, YRKKH, GHKKPM, and Imlie

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Yeh Hai Chahatein enters top two shows whereas TMKOC enters top 10 shows after a long time.

As far as reality shows are concerned, Superstar Singer Season 2 sees a jump in TRPs’s where as Dance India Dance Little Master enters the BARC ratings.

On the other hand, Anupama is on the first position. The audience loves it. It is followed by Yeh Hai Chahatein ,Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, , Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein, and Imlie.

Check out the ratings below :

1Anupama (Star Plus): 3.1

2 Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus): 2.1

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus): 2.1

4. Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein (Star Plus): 2.1

5. Imlie (Star Plus): 2.0

6. Naagin 6 (Colors): 1.7

7. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee Tv): 1.7

8. Kundali Bhagya (Zee Tv): 1.6

9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV): 1.5

10. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee Tv): 1.4

11. Udaariyan (Colors): 1.4

12. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.4

13. Parineeti (Colors): 1.4

14. Superstar Singer Season 2 (Sony Tv): 1.2

15. The Kapil Sharma Show (Colors): 1.2

16. Sirf Tum (Colors): 1.1

17. Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey (Star Plus): 1.1

18. Dance India Dance Little Masters (Zee Tv) : 1.1

19. Dance Deewane Juniors (Colors): 1.0

20. Swaran Ghar (Colors): 1.0

Star Plus is ruling the roost, followed by Colors. Sony Television's top reality show is The Kapil Sharma Show.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein actor Neil Bhatt shares how he is keeping up with COVID-19

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein actor Neil Bhatt shares how he is keeping up with COVID-19