MUST READ! From Tulsi and Mihir to Abhimanyu and Akshara; check out some of These ICONIC telly jodis we have seen over years

MUMBAI:

Our TV industry has blessed the audience with some wondrous shows and iconic jodis over time. Daily soaps began a trend of spending time with families, as the masses sat together to enjoy their favorite show on TV.

Ever since the decade of 2000 began, audience made it their family time to sit in front of the TV, while enjoying their favorite dramas and enjoying a content meal with the loved ones. Amidst all this, started the trend of rooting for leading TV couples and following their life, on and off screen.

Daily soap producers have given the audience wholesome doses of entertainment through some downright successful shows and with them, some evergreen couples; the masses can never let go of these TV jodis, despite the shows going off air.

Fandoms have kept up with the celebrities they have loved over time and they have reigned on the hearts of the fans for more than 2 decades now. So much so, that oftentimes, the fans demand reunions and further instalments of the shows.

Check out these ICONIC TV jodis, that remain household names even today!

1.Tulsi and Mihir; Smriti Irani and Ronit Roy from Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

2.Om and Parvati; Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmakar from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki

3.Akshara and Naitik; Hina Khan and Karan Mehra from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

4.Priya and Ram; Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor from Bade Acche Lagte Hain

5.Archana and Manav; Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput from Pavitra Rishta

6.Dhruv and Jiya; Karanvir Bohra and Shruti Seth from Shararat

7.Riddhima and Armaan; Ohanna Shivanand and Karan Singh Grover from Dill Mill Gayye

8.Prerna and Anurag; Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan from from Kasautii Zindagii Kay

9.Dev and Sonakshi; Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi

10.Naira and Kartik; Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

11.Raman and Ishita; Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

12.Abhi and Pragya; Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha from Kumkum Bhagya

13.Akshara and Abhimanyu; Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

14.Sai and Virat; Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

15.Aryan and Imlie; Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan from Imlie

16.Prachi and Ranbir; Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul from Kumkum Bhagya

17.Nandini and Manik; Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan from Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan

18.Kumud and Saras; Jennifer Winget and Gautam Rode from Saraswatichandra

19.Anandi and Jagya; Pratyusha Banerjee and Shashank Vyas from Balika Vadhu

20.Dayaben and Jethalal; Disha Vakani and Dilip Joshi from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

These jodis, have made the audience laugh, cry, set couple goals all the same and will forever be evergreen in the hearts of the fans. The dedication of the actors and the love the fans have bestowed on them over the years, forms an intangible bond.

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar