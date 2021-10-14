MUST READ! Udaariyaan: Leaving Fateh, Who do you think Tejo will make great PAIR with Mr Gulati or Jass?

MUMBAI: Udaariyan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of the success real quick. They have reached the top seats of the TRP ratings and sustaining the stance with their intense twists and turns in the show.

Currently, the show has been witnessing major twists and turns. The trio has been leaving us glued to the screens. With Fateh's inclination towards Jasmin, fans have begun to find another partner for Tejo in the show.

Recently, we saw Mr Gulati coming to the academy and getting Tejo arrested for the fraud due to Jasmin's trap. Well in his recent post he hinted at brewing chemistry with Tejo aka Priyanka and fans wanted to see this new angle in the show.

Check out the post:

Apart from Mr Gulati, Jasmin is all set to bring Jass back into Tejo's life, well if there are two men returning for Tejo, Does fateh even stand a chance in her life? Who do you think will become the best match for Tejo after Fateh's exit?

The show is produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and Devirosh Films and airs on Colors. It stars Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Isha Malviya.

