MUST READ! Udaariyaan's Simran aka Chetna Singh gets CANDID about reacting to the hate comments she reads for her mother's character in Swaran Ghar

 the number of hate comments I see for my mother because of her role in Swaran Ghar, at times I just want to tell them all that she is my mother and what you all are writing about her, is not that great... 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Sat, 07/02/2022 - 03:15
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with intense twists and turns.

Also read: Udaariyaan: OMG! Tejo falls in Jasmine’s trap, screams for Fateh’s help

Popular couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta who turned producers with Colors’ show Udaariyaan, also launched their show Swaran Ghar on Colors, the show is doing quite well, Chetna Singh who plays the character of Simran in Udaariyaan, her mother Balwinder Kaur is Bebe in Swaran Ghar. In a chat she revealed her reaction to hate comments her mother receives, issues they face while shooting and more.

Chetna revealed, the number of hate comments I see for my mother because of her role in Swaran Ghar, at times I just want to tell them all that she is my mother and what you all are writing about her, is not that great, but then I realise that it's all for the character and nothing in person, we all have to take with a pinch of salt. 

Sharing about shooting she revealed, that we often shoot in such difficult conditions, we don't have ACs while we are shooting because the noise would affect the shoot, so when our shot is finally over only then do we get some air. 

On falling ill very often she revealed, that due to the constant weather change, we all easily fall ill on the sets and that's how we barely get time to catch up on sleep too. 

Also read: Oh No! Isha Malviya aka Jasmine gets injured on the sets of Udaariyan

