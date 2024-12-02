Must Read! Udne Ki Asha Promo Review: Kanwar Dhillon -Neha Harsora's chemistry looks fresh, promises to be a visual delight

MUMBAI :After entertaining the audience with his brilliant performance in Pandya Store, Kanwar Dhillon is back on television with a new presentation titled Udne Ki Asha. He will be seen opposite Neha Harsora in the leading role.

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife's emotional rollercoaster journey and how she transforms her reluctant husband into a responsible person, which at some level affects the family as a whole.

The promo of the show is out and the look of the show seems to be a visual treat. Kanwar is back with his charm and the loveable arrogance clubbed with sarcasm, which the audience admired in Pandya Store where Kanwar played the role of Shiva. Neha enacts the role of Sailee and it Kanwar plays Sachin.

The chemistry is fresh and the concept is a little different which makes the show promising. Elements of the show like an irresponsible boy turning into a dependable being is a safe storyline as it makes the situations relatable and entertaining at the same time. The natural shrewdness suits Kanwar’s character and how Sailee handles the situations at the domestic front is something which we think will be worth watching.

Couples being at loggerheads and getting married only to eventually fall in love is once again a concept which is not knew but the presentation of the characters, the narrative and the storyline hints that Udne Ki Asha will bring something fresh with a different take to the table.

