MUST-READ! Ulka Gupta reveals her excitement to share the screen with her bestie Riya Sharma in Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare, opens up on playoing a grey character and much more

Ulka Gupta reveals her excitement to share the screen with her bestie Riya Sharma in Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare, opens up on playoing a grey character and much more

Ulka Gupta opens up on playing a grey character in Sony SAB's show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare.
Ulka Gupta

MUMBAI: Ulka Gupta who is known for playing some great characters as a child artist and as a grown up, is all set to be seen in a never-seen-before avatar with her latest show. 

The actress who portrayed the role of happy-go-lucky girl in Star Plus' show Banni Chow Home Delivery as Banni is all set to be seen in Sony SAB's show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare. 

Interestingly, Ulka will be portraying a grey shade in the show. 

In one of her interviews with a leading news portal, Ulka spoke about her role and much more. 

Talking about how she bagged the role, Ulka said, ''This was a very spontaneous decision. I have always worked with Shashi Sumeet Productions. Since then, my bond with them is very lovely. I worked with them for Banni Chow. I am in awe with Shashi Mam, Sumeet sir, and Prashant sir's work. I did not mind doing this role when they approached me for a cameo. Riya happens to be my best friend. I got a call just a day before I shot. I was in no decision. 

Talking about her character, she said, ''This time it's not a regular role. I feel like as an actor, it's fun to do something intense and dramatic. The character is a bit twisted and wicked. It's fun to try and the viewers to see me in another light.''

Revealing if playing a grey character is challenging, ''For somebody who has always played a positive character, yes it was challenging. So, far it's been fun. However, when you are doing TV, you don't get much time to prepare but I am having fun.' I have always been inspired by Jhonny Depp, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra.''

About Author

