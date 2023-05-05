Must-Read! Vanshaj Promo Review: Sony SAB’s new offering looks intriguing and powerful but will it deliver? Read More

We had given you the update that Sony SAB had released a promo for a show called Vanshaj.
Vanshaj Promo Review

MUMBAI :  Sony SAB is a popular channel that focuses on presenting content that is extremely different from what we see in regular soap operas. The channel has given us some light-hearted shows like Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo, Lapatganj, F.I.R., Baalveer, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Badi Door Se Aaye Hai, Bhakharwadi, Bhootwala Serial, Jijaji Chhat Par Hai, and the list goes on.

The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions and delves into the lives of the Mahajan family and the politics inside a mega-powerful family, the story edges on the lines of heritage and succession. 

The first character looks and the promo for the show have been out for a bit and we decided to take you through it.

From the opening shot, the show gives you a feel of a classic yet royal succession themed drama all for the power throne.

You see 3 powerful Mahajans walking and the world waiting with bated breath to know about the next Mahajan. During the press conference, we see that the Patriarch played by Puneet Issar announces that Digvijay played by Mahir Pandhi will be the next successor, we see the mysterious entry of Yuvika played by Anjali Tatrari, revealing to the world that she is a Mahajan as well.

The promo promises a lot of suspense, the unraveling of stories, and certain opulence, but the fear is, how long before we see unrealistic imagery of wealth.

The show is definitely a breath of fresh air in terms of concept and yet feels relatable. It also hints at the power struggle between the extremely wealthy and if they have the capability to run empires.

The promo is intriguing for sure but will it live up to the hype? We will have to wait and see.

