Must Read! Vivek Dahiya Reflects on the Evolution of His Marriage with Divyanka Tripathi

In an exclusive interview, Vivek Dahiya opens up about the significant evolution of his marriage with television sensation Divyanka Tripathi, highlighting the bond that goes beyond words.
Vivek Dahiya

MUMBAI : When it comes to TV's beloved couple, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya top the list. Celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary on July 8, 2023, the couple has garnered immense love for their strong values and unwavering support for each other. In an exclusive interview with Bollywoodlife.com, Vivek Dahiya delves into the evolution of their relationship over the years.

An honest and straightforward commitment is the foundation of a strong marriage, according to Vivek. He emphasizes that Divyanka was already a star when they met, highlighting her professionalism and the respect she commands in her field. Vivek acknowledges the ups and downs they've faced together, emphasizing the significance of being each other's diary.

In Vivek's words, "Living together, you kind of age and evolve together. After a certain point, you don't need to communicate through words; you look at each other and know what the other person is thinking, which is beautiful." The couple has transformed, changing perspectives and growing together through various experiences. Vivek emphasizes the joy of sharing successes and failures with a constant partner who understands and supports you.

Discussing their journey, Vivek shares that they've gone beyond verbal communication, reaching a point where they can understand each other's thoughts with just a glance. The couple, who initially met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, started their relationship with the intention of marriage, and their bond has only strengthened over time.

As they continue to navigate the complexities of life, Vivek and Divyanka stand as a testament to enduring love and companionship in the ever-evolving landscape of the entertainment industry.

Credit: Bollywoodlife 

 

About Author

