MUST READ! 'We have longed for each other as we were separated since childhood' Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh get candiMUST READ! 'We have longed for each other as we were separated since childhood' Krushna Abd about their bonding and emotional moments

Krushna Abhishek is one of the most popular and loved personalities on television. The actor has come up the hard way with a lot of passion and dedication.

Currently, he is ruling the television screens with his performance as Sapna in one of the most successful shows on television, The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna is also a part of the film industry; he has been part of blockbuster movies like Bol Bachchan and Entertainment.

Though in the initial days he was known as Govinda’s nephew, today he has made his own name and identity and has created a huge name in the world of entertainment. These days the actor is grabbing the headlines as he won’t be part of The Kapil Sharma Show owing to creative differences.

I have gotten beaten by her a lot, I used to enjoy pinning and I used to trouble Arti, she used to abuse me so much and that too in Shudh Hindi. Once Arti had beaten me with her badminton racket. I was teasing her and she lost her cool and started hitting me with the racket.

Our life is more like a Manmohan Desai film. When Arti was born, our mom passed away. She had cancer and on her death bed my mom's best friend and Bhabhi promised her that she will do her upbringing. So she took Arti with her to Lucknow and she was brought up there away from us. I came in 2007, we knew that we were siblings, when I was 10-12 years old and I met my dad's friend and he insisted that I must go visit her as it is Rakshabandhan and then I fought with dad and board a flight to Lucknow, that was the first time I went to Lucknow to her. I keep Arti Singh Sharma, as Sharma is my real surname and Singh is my foster surname. We have had great fun in Lucknow. We have stayed away for the longest time, we craved for each other. When she was 17-18, she came to Mumbai, as we grew old, we used to miss each other a lot and we began bonding and called her to Mumbai.

I was 20-21, and at night Arti used to cook food and wait for me. Just like a wife she used to call me and inquire my whereabouts, she once waited for me for 2 hours and when I came home in rage she threw the food and broke the plate. I felt like I was married, she is still very possessive about me. If I skip something that I have promised her then you have to see her rage over me. We were best friends before being siblings, that has been the best part about us. He takes care of me as an elder brother and I have been extremely open about my life with him and he has always supported me. Arti takes care of me like my mother and she has that unconditional love towards me.

