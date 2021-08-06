MUST-READ! This is what Ayesha Singh aka Sai has to say on Samrat's re-entry in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is working wonders on the small screens ever since the beginning.

The show is constantly witnessing some interesting turn of events which has left the viewers hooked to the show.

Virat and Sai's life has faced a lot of challenges ever since they got married.

Paakhi who feels betrayed by Virat leaves no chance to humiliate Sai and keep her away from him.

However, fate always manages to bring them together.

But now, the show is all set to witness a major twist as Samrat will be back in everyone's life soon.

Samrat's entry will bring lots of changes in everyone's life and also make Virat's life more complicated.

He has decided to divorce Paakhi for the sake of Virat. However, Virat has moved on in his life and has fallen in love with Sai.

More drama awaits as Samrat will soon come face-to-face to the Chavan's.

In one of her recent live chat sessions, Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt spoke about the show's upcoming twists and much more.

Talking about Samrat's re-entry, Ayesha said that somewhere as Sai she relates to what Samrat wants to do.

Samrat doesn't want to come between Paakhi and Virat. However, she further said that she is not sure how right Samrat did by running away from the situation.

She further said that Samrat's decision has a lot of layers and it has affected others as well. It is very difficult for me to say if what he did was right or wrong. Ayesha also said that whatever happened was very situational.

Well, Ayesha has got a point!

The show is all set to witness a major twist soon and it will be interesting to see what happens next.

