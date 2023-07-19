MUST-READ! This is what Ayesha Singh has to say on the dip in the TRPs of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post leap

Before the leap, Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma were playing the lead roles while post the leap, Shakti Arora, Sumit Singh and Bhavika Sharma are playing the leads.
Ayesha Singh

MUMBAI: Ayesha Singh became a household name for Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

The actress portrayed the lead role of Sai Joshi in the hit drama series. 

As the show recently took a leap of 20 years, most of the actors of the show, including the leads, made an exit. 

Ayesha was one of them to bid adieu to the show leaving the fans upset. 

While fans dreary miss the old star cast, they are trying to settle down with the new star cast and the storyline. 

It's just two weeks since the leap is aired and a lot of drama is already seen happening in the show. 

The previous star cast has always urged the viewers to give the new actors of the show the same amount of love and support. 

And now, the show's first week TRP is out and it has seen a dip. 

Revealing her thoughts on the same, as per a news portal, Ayesha has said that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a very big show. The viewers will have to give some time to the cast to settle down as the storyline progresses. 

Ayesha further said to the portal that the new actors will definitely live up to the viewers' expectations. 

The actress requested the fans to give the new cast all the love and support. That's when they will be able to bounce back with great TRPs.

The show has its loyal audience and she is sure that the viewers will support the new team even without the old star cast.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

About Author

