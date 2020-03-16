MUST READ: What could be the REASON behind the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma NOT CLARIFYING the EXIT of actors from the show?

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah has been ruling the hearts of the audiences for a long time now and we know how the show became a house-hold name so easily.

We know very well that the character of Daya Ben has been missing from the show for and amidst many rumours and stories about why Disha Vakani, playing Daya Ben is missing, we come up with the news that ‘Daya Ben’ will be returning soon. The fans of the show have been missing the character and her fun banter with Jethalal. During an interaction, producer Asit Modi revealed that they are planning to bring the character back.

Asit Modi said that the years 2020 and 2021 have been tough for everyone and it wasn’t any different with him.

Well, speaking on that note, the producer, in the past, has refrained from giving any clarification on some members’ departure from the original cast.

When Disha Vakani made an exit, there was no comment from Asit Modi and as they plan to bring the character of Dayaben back, we and the fans are waiting with baited breath as to who will step into the significant role!

For instance, when Shailesh Lodha left the show, he was the narrator and the voice of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma but there was no explanation given as to why did he quit. For that matter even Gurucharan Singh who played Roshan Sodhi on the show or another name we could add would be Neha Mehta who played the role of Anjali Taarak Mehta.

Laad Singh Maan replaced Gurucharan and now Balwinder Singh Suri essays the role of Roshan Sodhi. As for Neha, Sunaya Fozdar stepped into her shoes.

The makers have given no reason about the sudden or planned exit of the actors from the show and though the transition has been smooth, it does make us wonder the reason behind them quitting when they have played characters which have become iconic and we can resonate with them even after a decade!

