Must-Read! What has Jennifer Winget been up to since Beyhadh 2 went off-air?

MUMBAI :Jennifer Winget is a name to reckon with in the Television industry. She has been part of many successful shows and has a massive fan following on social media too.

Jennifer Winget started her career as a child actor with the 1995 film Akele Hum Akele Tum and made her TV debut with Shaka Laka Boom Boom in 2002. She then portrayed Sneha Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Dr. Riddhima Gupta in Dill Mill Gayye.

Jennifer, who made her OTT debut with the ALT Balaji series Code M, brought in her birthday recently with her close friends in Singapore.

And while she has excelled in all the roles she has ever taken on, her breakthrough was her role as Maya in Beyhadh and Beyhadh 2.

Fans were shocked at how amazingly Jennifer was able to pull through this role and since Beyhadh 2 in 2020, she has not been a part of TV shows.

And fans had been wondering what Jennifer has been upto.

Well, since then she has been a part of the OTT show, Code M, and has received many accolades for the same.

Jennifer has been living her best life and since then, she has been traveling as per the latest story, she was in Singapore to ring on her birthday with close friends.

While, there were reports that, she has been roped in for a new show that will air on Sony TV and is produced by Contileo Productions.

But there has been no update on the show as of yet and fans have been waiting to see her back on the TV screens.



But we love that Jennifer is living her best life and as much as we want to see her back on the screens, we love that she is also exploring other mediums.

