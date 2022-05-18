Must read! This is what Shailesh Lodha has shared on social media as he exits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: Since yesterday, reports of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha quitting the show have surfaced, and it has taken social media by storm. The latest media report suggested that Shailesh, who plays the role of Taarak in TV’s longest-running show, has quit the show. The report states that due to the exclusivity factor, he was losing out on some great roles that were coming his way.

Shailesh played the role of Taarak Mehta in the show, the best friend of Jethalal, played by the Dilip Joshi. He is always helping out Jethalal when he gets stuck in problems. Shailesh was one of the most loved characters of the show. Amidst the buzz, he has shared a cryptic post on social media.

The talented actor and poet has shared a cryptic post on social media with the caption, “हबीब सोज़ साहब का एक शेर कमाल का है "यहाँ मज़बूत से मज़बूत लोहा टूट जाता है कई झूठे इकठ्ठे हों, तो सच्चा टूट जाता है.”

He has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since its beginning. But due to some differences, he has made up his mind and despite the efforts of the production house, Shailesh won't be returning to play his character. This report also says that Shailesh has not been shooting for the show for the last one month and has no plans to return to the show.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and longest-running shows on the small screen. The sitcom directed by Asit Kumarr Modi has been going on successfully for over 14 years now. Its popularity can be judged by its position in the BARC TRP report which remains always in the top 5. Well, not just its plot but the show always remains in the limelight for also its cast. Actors like Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta, and Tanuj Mahashabde have contributed to making the show a hit.

