Must read! This is what Shehnaaz Gill had to say in her first interview since Sidharth Shukla's demise

MUMBAI : The industry was shocked after the sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla. His death at just the age of 40 shattered his immediate family and the love of his life, Shehnaaz Gill. The latter had maintained a stoic silence after Sidharth passed away, but she has now finally opened up on his loss in an interview while promoting her new Punjabi movie, Honsla Rakh.

The actress said that when we love someone, the emotional attachment we share with the person, with that attachment, she accordingly calculates the ratio. She added that only a mother will know what a mother’s love is and she can feel that motherly emotion because her mother loves her that much.

It seems like she and Diljit Dosanjh formed a strong bond of admiration and friendship after working together in Honsla Rakh, which also costars Sonam Bajwa.

Have a look at one of the promotional videos.

Credits: Bollywood Life