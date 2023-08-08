Must read! Is this what Shiny Doshi has been up to since quitting Pandya Store? Read more

MUMBAI: From Saraswatichandra to Pandya Store, Shiny has had a fabulous journey in the TV industry and managed to become one of the most popular faces with her grace and talent. Her progress on the ladder of success has been remarkable.

She has been a model, a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, and won hearts with her performance in Pandya Store as Dhara, which was just a remarkable character for her.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Shiny Doshi opens up about her travel diaries during a fun segment; says, “Whenever my husband and I travel together, something always goes wrong”

But sadly for the fans, Shiny quit the show ahead of a big generation leap as she wanted to move on and believed that story should move forward with new characters.

But ever since the show went off-air, fans have been waiting to see what Shiny has been up to. Well, we have the answer with the help of some keen observations from the fans.

Shiny took a much-needed break and traveled a bit. She caught up with her family.

She also decided to switch up her look, got very minor bangs and even hung out with her friends.

Take a look:

Fans of the show are going to keep their eyes fixed to see what Shiny has been up to next, and while fans do miss her as Dhara, they are excited to see what new role she takes up.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more Updates!

ALSO READ:Exclusive! "At times, when I’m home, even my husband says, 'why are you speaking like Dhara?', says Pandya Store fame Shiny Doshi as she opens up about her experience working on the show, playing Dhara and more