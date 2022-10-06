Must Read! THIS is what Tejasswi Prakash has to say about her Bollywood debut

Tejasswi Prakash who is currently working as the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6, is celebrating her 29th birthday with her beau Karan Kundrra in Goa

Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash has been a sensation since her victory in Bigg Boss 15 and grabbed the leading role in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller show Naagin 6. Her chemistry with her beau Karan Kundrra often makes headlines, but now the actress is in limelight for her rumoured debut in Bollywood in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer film.

Talking about her Bollywood debut, Tejasswi was quoted saying, "Well, I have been reading a few movie scripts, but I can’t talk about any of it yet. Right now, my goal is to do something really nice. I don’t want to settle for anything mediocre." She even added that she is looking forward to working with a co-star like her boyfriend Karan, with whom she has flown down to Goa to celebrate her special day.

According to some media reports, Tejasswi might be paired with Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. The report further stated that Prakash has auditioned for the role and the makers are impressed with her. The 2019 romantic comedy saw Nushrratt Bharuccha as the leading lady, whose latest release Janhit Mein Jaari releases this Friday, June 10.

On the other hand, Karan Kundrra has already appeared in a few Hindi films like Horror Story, 1921, Mubarakan, and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. He currently hosts the ongoing season of Dance Deewane Juniors on Colors TV.

Credit: DNA

Credit: DNA
