Must Read! This is what Zain Imam has to say about his comeback on TV after 2 years

MUMBAI: Television actor Zain Imam who played the role of an antagonist in his first major TV outing, Tashan-E-Ishq, is all set to showcase his mean act in his new show, Fanaa Tere Ishq Mein. He will play the anti-hero in the daily soap that will also feature Reem Shaikh and Akshit Sukhija.

He says, “I am playing the anti-hero, Agastya, who is rich and suave. He is obsessively in love with Pakhi (Reem) and can go to any extent to get rid of anyone who comes in between them. I like playing layered characters. You don’t get to explore much when you are playing a positive character. However, as the antagonist, you get to play with the character and enjoy the freedom to improvise dialogues and demeanour.”

“It’s always fun to play the negative and I love doing intense roles. So, I am not apprehensive about shedding my ‘good boy’ image. I have done it for a while and sometimes, it’s good to be bad, but in a subtle way (laughs!).”

Zain had been away from the small screen for almost two years. He was last seen in Ek Bhram... Sarvagun Sampanna, which wrapped up in September 2019. He says that it was a conscious decision to take a break and explore other mediums. He adds, “I was getting good offers but was on a self-imposed break from TV. I did that to avoid getting overexposed. I wanted to try something different and new. So, I diverted my attention to OTT. A web series is like a 30-day commitment. You pick a new character after one gets over.”

“Besides, working in a TV show can get monotonous. I don’t appreciate a story being dragged after it has run its course. The best part about Fanaa... is that it’s a bound script,” he added.

The actor admits that it wasn’t easy to let go of some offers during the break. “I was a bit apprehensive about taking a break at that moment. It is always a risky decision to take a step back when you are doing well. It is also difficult to decline work.

No regrets though. TV is my calling card and I will always come back to it whenever I am offered a great concept. But I also want to venture into films and OTT,” he concludes.

Credit: ETimes