Must Read! When Chandan Prabhakar opened up about Kapil Sharma’s mental health

Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular personalities in showbiz. The comedian-actor leaves no stone unturned to entertain the viewers. He is known for The Kapil Sharma Show.
MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular personalities in showbiz. The comedian-actor leaves no stone unturned to entertain the viewers. He has an impressive fan base.

He started off at a very small level and eventually carved a path for himself in the entertainment industry. Now, the comedian is at a level where he literally rules on the small screen with his show. However, there was a time when Kapil went into depression and his show went off-air and amid the same his co-actor Chandan Prabhakar in an interview supported him and got emotional on the TV.

For the uninitiated, Chandan Prabhakar has been a part of TKSS ever since the show began. The two comedians have been friends for a long time and have literally been there for each other during ups and downs. Back in 2015, Prabhakar spoke to a news channel about Kapil’s mental health and got emotional while doing so. Once speaking to India TV, Chandan Prabhakar opened up on Kapil Sharma’s mental health and said, “Uski ek maa hai, uske sir par baap nahi hai. Uski bhi family hai, ek behan hai. Usko log kya bolte honge? Humne situation sochi hai woh? Tera beta daaru peeta hai! Unka bahar nikalna mushkil ho gaya hai sir. Koi bhi complete nahi hota, har kisi me kuch kamiya hoti hai. Aap kamiya kyon dekhte ho? Plus points kyon nahi dekhte? Woh mentally theek nahi hai, he’s depressed. Usko aise baar baar tang karenge, usko kal ko kuch ho gaya toh kya karenge hum? Jab Australia wala vivaad hua, uski wajah se team tooti. Woh (Kapil Sharma) artist hai, woh dil se jeeta hai, uske paas dimaag bahut kam hai.”

Latest Video