Must Read! When these popular TV actresses opened up about being jobless

Today, let us take a look at some artists who were jobless despite a successful inning in popular shows.

Rubina Dilaik: The actress is currently gearing up for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Rubina who is one of the most popular actresses in the TV industry confessed to being jobless and not having any daily soap so she chose to be a part of Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Reportedly she said, I was busy with Shakti last year. Abhi koi daily soap nahi tha mere paas (I had no daily soap in hand right now). And I was like what would I do at home, so I said yes to it.

Nia Sharma: Despite earning name and fame for her work, she too faced a tough time at one point. She said, so after Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai till Jamai Raja, there was a nine-month gap. I was all alone in Mumbai. I had no friends because obviously, I was new. I stayed in my shell. I worked on myself, I started learning belly dancing. Woh jo 9 mahine guzar gaye and I realised ki koi kaam nahi tha, kuch nahi tha, not a single penny I had earned, no friends… I think woh ek period tha jo mujhe dobara nahi jeena tha (I never want to relive those nine months, when I had no work, no friends and did not earn a single penny).

Shweta Tiwari: She is one of the most popular and successful actresses in telly town. While she was enjoying all the success, there was a dull phase in her career due to troubled marriage for the second time. She was out of work, but the diva bounced back.

Sumona Chakravarti: The actress had opened up about being unemployed with a hard-hitting note. In one of the posts, she mentioned that she is unemployed and yet able to feed her family. Did a proper workout at home after ages...Some days I feel guilty because boredom is a privilege. I may be unemployed & yet can feed my family & myself. That is a privilege. Sometimes I feel guilty. Especially when am feeling low due to pain. The mood swings play havoc emotionally, she wrote.

