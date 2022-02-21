MUST READ: Whether or not we plan to have a baby, it is our personal life and I don't feel the need to respond to such questions in public: Himanshu A Malhotra on being questioned about embracing PARENTHOOD

MUMBAI: Himanshu A Malhotra was last seen in Chikoo Ki Mummy Dur Kei. He and Amruta Khanvilkar have been married for around six years and they enjoy a happy work-life balance.

Himanshu and Amruta had participated in Nach Baliye 7 and won the trophy too.

The actor also shares how he does not like to respond to queries about their personal life, especially family plans. He says, "I feel having a baby is something very personal. I don't like to answer that question. Many times people ask me when Amruta and I plan to have a baby and I feel how can you ask such a private question? Whether or not we plan to have a baby, it is our personal life and I don't feel the need to respond to such questions in public."

Recently, during the interaction, Himanshu Malhotra was also asked if the audience would get to see him and actress-wife Amruta Khanvilkar on the screen together. And, the actor's response might come as a disappointment to the couple's fans.

Himanshu said that Amruta feels very shy to perform in front of him and likes to keep their professional and personal lives separate.

CREDIT: TOI