MUST READ: Whether or not we plan to have a baby, it is our personal life and I don't feel the need to respond to such questions in public: Himanshu A Malhotra on being questioned about embracing PARENTHOOD

The actor also shares how he does not like to respond to queries about their personal life, especially family plans. He says, "I feel having a baby is something very personal. I don't like to answer that question.”

21 Feb 2022 09:26 AM
MUMBAI: Himanshu A Malhotra was last seen in Chikoo Ki Mummy Dur Kei. He and Amruta Khanvilkar have been married for around six years and they enjoy a happy work-life balance.

Himanshu and Amruta had participated in Nach Baliye 7 and won the trophy too.

The actor also shares how he does not like to respond to queries about their personal life, especially family plans. He says, "I feel having a baby is something very personal. I don't like to answer that question. Many times people ask me when Amruta and I plan to have a baby and I feel how can you ask such a private question? Whether or not we plan to have a baby, it is our personal life and I don't feel the need to respond to such questions in public."

Recently, during the interaction, Himanshu Malhotra was also asked if the audience would get to see him and actress-wife Amruta Khanvilkar on the screen together. And, the actor's response might come as a disappointment to the couple's fans.

Himanshu said that Amruta feels very shy to perform in front of him and likes to keep their professional and personal lives separate.

