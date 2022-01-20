Must Read! This is why Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly feels like a failure

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is currently winning hearts with her portrayal of the lead role in the hit TV soap Anupamaa. She has a tremendous fan following and yet she feels like a failure.

In an interview with a leading daily, the ace actress said she had no ambitions and was one of them who just ‘flowed by’. But Rupali Ganguly’s life in the past three years has been anything but that. She returned to acting and her show topped the charts, but the pandemic made things difficult. “My biggest ambition in life was to get married and have a family. When my son was born in 2015, I didn’t want anything else, and just wanted to focus on him, and enjoy every millisecond of motherhood. I started late as a mother, so those moments were very precious for me. When his school started, I never thought there would be a pandemic and lockdown.”

ALSO READ: OMG! Rupali Ganguly SPOTTED outside a salon; REQUESTS paparazzi “I have oil in my hair, Mereko 20 minutes de de”

Rupali Ganguly was offered a daily soap then, and she took up the offer, thinking she will have time on hand since her son would go to school. But things turned out differently. She said, “He would go to school at 12 and come back at seven. I thought it is the right time to begin working, not realising Covid ka lockdown ho jaayega. When a show was offered to me, my husband (Ashwin, businessman) said it’s high time I got my due as an actor. He has been managing everything since, single handedly. I am never there, unfortunately. I feel like a failure, but my husband does so much, it’s incredible.” The actress said that she is blessed to have a man like that in her life who supports a woman so much.

The actress also said that it is difficult to be the face of a daily soap any way. “I am there all the time, perpetually. There is a standing joke ki set ka gate main kholti hoon aur main hi band karti hoon.” She then added that you kind of sacrifice your family time, health, sleep, a lot of things to follow a dream which perhaps your father and husband had seen for you and it does get extremely difficult at times.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Anupama: Wow! Rupali Ganguly recalls the good old days from her reality show Zara Nachke Dikha

CREDIT: HINDUSTAN TIMES