Must Read! This is why Ekta Kapoor zeroed in on Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin 6; says she never met the actress before BB 15

MUMBAI: Naagin 6 has been creating a lot of buzz. After entertaining the audience with five seasons, the makers are gearing up for the new one and fans can’t keep calm. Meanwhile, fans of Tejasswi Prakash are also excited as she will be seen in the show. They are waiting with bated breath for February 12 as that's when the show will air.

ALSO READ: UFF Hotness! Naagin Star Tejasswi Prakash has the chicest casual style and fans love it! Pictures Inside!

Tejasswi Prakash is a popular actress. Her popularity escalated post her stint in Bigg Boss 15. Now she is going to be the lead in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6. It was during the finale of Bigg Boss 15 that Naagin 6's announcement was made. This means that the actress signed the show when she was inside the controversial house. So how did this casting take place? In a recent interview, Ekta Kapoor has shared the deets. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the producer revealed that she had never met Tejasswi in the past, however, she got impressed with her persona in Bigg Boss 15.

Ekta Kapoor then reached out to Tejasswi's manager who agreed to get her on-board Naagin 6. Ekta Kapoor was quoted saying, "So, I saw Tejasswi in the show, we spoke to her manager, and we signed her with the manager who assured us that she will be on. Before this also we had seen her, but on the show I just liked her so much. I don’t see too much of Bigg Boss honestly, but the clippings are all over Instagram and you watch it. I think she is a very attractive young girl, there is something in her eyes. Honestly I have never met her except for in the show (Bigg Boss 15) and when I gave her a narration now (for Naagin 6)."

How excited are you to see Tejasswi in Naagin 6? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash reveals why beau Karan Kundrra calls Naagin 6 sets her 'maayka', shares her Valentine's Day plans

CREDIT: BOLLYWOODLIFE