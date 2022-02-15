Must Read! This is why Tejasswi Prakash took up Naagin 6 immediately after Bigg Boss 15 got over

MUMBAI: Naagin 6 has been creating a lot of buzz. After entertaining the audience with five seasons, the makers are back with the new season. Meanwhile, fans of Tejasswi Prakash are also excited as she has bagged the show. For the uninitiated, hours before she was announced as the Bigg Boss 15 winner, Tejasswi Prakash was introduced as the face of Naagin 6 by the channel.

Yes, you read that right! She signed Naagin 6, even before Bigg Boss 15's end. Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show that stars Tejasswi, Simba Nagpal and Mahek Chahal in the lead roles was recently aired and fans were impressed with Tejasswi's acting skills.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are on a roll, become the most loved Valentine’s pair

Tejasswi, while talking to India-Forums, spoke about the pressure that lies upon her. She also revealed what made her take up the show immediately after Salman Khan's controversial show got over. Talking about bagging Naagin 6, she said that it was big opportunity not only to show her acting skills, but also was a chance to keep her fans entertained. "Of course, there is a lot of pressure and I really want to make everybody proud of me. Naagin was a massive way for me to keep entertaining the audience, and be in front of them, and making it worth their while. Naagin has not just given me a big opportunity as a performer, but the biggest opportunity it has given me is that I am now able to be on screens and in front of the audiences that has loved me."

Further, she added, "Bigg Boss 15 has been a new start and that is the reason why when I take decisions in the future, work wise, they are going to be very different than I did earlier. I want this journey to be better and that is why, I want to be very sure of what I do. It is like a new journey to me and it is also how I take it forward. Bigg Boss has given me a brilliant lead and I hope to have the 'sadbuddhi' of taking right decisions, working hard, so good things come to me in life."

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: OMG! Naagin 6: Is TejRan over? Tejasswi Prakash ditches Karan Kundrra for this guy! Find Out More Inside

CREDIT: FILMIBEAT