MUST READ: Yeh Hai Chahatein actress Indira Krishnan JUSTIFIES Vasudha’s stance of SUPPORTING Preesha!

In a recent sequence, Vasudha is seen giving it back to Sharda where she is seen telling her that Preesha forgot to inform about the mother so what is the big deal about it? We contacted Indira Krishnan, who plays the titular role in the show to know her take on the same.
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana and a gynecologist, Dr. Preesha Srinivasan, who fall in love while raising his brother’s son, Saransh, together.

The show is gearing up for some interesting twists and turns.

In a recent sequence, Vasudha is seen giving it back to Sharda where she is seen telling her that Preesha forgot to inform about the mother so what is the big deal about it? We contacted Indira Krishnan, who plays the titular role in the show to know her take on the same.

Here is what she had to say:

Indira said, “I think I have brilliantly performed the scene and have taken over the entire cast. Everybody really appreciated me on that scene. So basically she gets into a fight with Sharda. When you are showcasing a drama, you don’t need to get into too many justifications and the depth of it. This fight is basically pinned up by the inspector. Creatively, it is very logically correct as she goes to ask Sharda that why you are targeting Preesha all the time and Rajveer is already dead now so why are you charging on my daughter. At that time, I feel from Vasudha’s point of view that she is right that why do you have to make a big issue out of everything about my daughter. Vasudha’s take is to support her daughter not to harm anybody. She takes it out on Sharda because Sharda comes to her and Rudra is also behaving very rudely during this point.

Vasudha is basically protecting her daughter and I think every mother would go to any extent to protect their own children. So she is justified from her stance. “

What are your thoughts on the same?

Let us know in the comment section below!

