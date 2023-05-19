MUST READ! Yeh Hai Chahatein Completes 1000 episodes; netizens Trend ‘WE CHAHAT YOU 1000 ABRARGUN’

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another story from the telly world. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering exciting stories and news straight to our viewers and promise to keep them entertained.

Also read: Yeh Hai Chahatein: Really! Mahima dreams of marrying rich Pradyuman and living a lavish life

Yeh Hai Chahatein is being immensely loved by the audience and is always amongst the top shows. The show’s gripping storyline and amazing performances have been loved by the viewers. The show’s story is getting more and more intriguing by the day with the leading stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi winning the hearts of fans.

The show has had a steady run and the audience love the chemistry of their dearest RuSha and now Nayan and Samrat as the show recently took a generational leap and Abrar and Sargun now play the lead characters as Nayantara and Samrat.

The show took another major leap and now Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma enter the show as Arjun and Kashvi.

Sargun Kaur Luthra surprised her fans yesterday by changing her Instagram Dp into a collage of 1000 episodes of the show and the netizens and her fans can’t keep calm. The show has been a fan favorite and now with the new cast coming in, there are a lot of mixed reactions coming in from the fandoms.

Today the show completed 1000 episodes and Abrar and Sargun have come a long way with the multiple leaps in the show and maintained a sizzling chemistry.

The netizens started a new trend on Twitter.

Check out:

What are your views on the new cast of the show?

Do let us know in the comments section below

Also read: CELEBRATIONS! Yeh Hai Chahatein Completes 1000 episodes, Sargun Kaur Luthra surprised Fans with This Gesture

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar