MUST READ: Yeh Hai Chahatein is going the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai way; here’s the PROOF that!

MUMBAI: Over the years, the industry has come up with many beautiful shows, and the chemistry between the lead pairs has always been the most talked-about topic. This is because the entire story revolves around them, keeping audiences hooked to the TV screen. With time, these on-screen jodis make their way to the hearts of the audiences and earn popularity.

(Also Read: Amazing! Shivangi Joshi hints at a surprise entry in Abhi-Akshu wedding in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, deets inside

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's immensely loved Jodi Akshara and Abhimanyu played by Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda had a royal wedding affair. The entry of the bride and groom to the Bidaai was no less than a dream. The cast members wore matching outfits, complementing each other. Fans have said that their wedding was very much inspired by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding. Akshara and Abhimanyu have left netizens awestruck with their grand celebration.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's second generation's popular Jodi Kartik and Naira were played by Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. They too had a grand wedding. It was a destination wedding, which took place in the blue city of Jodhpur. From heavy lehenga to sherwani to massive decor they left no stone unturned to make it like a fairytale.

Speaking about Kartik and Naira, the two have been married multiple times on the show.

Each time, the wedding has been a grand one and the audience fell head over heels in love with them in every situation with them getting apart and yet again uniting as two hearts and one soul!

On the other hand, Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist, Dr. Preesha Srinivasan, who fall in love while raising his brother’s son, Saransh, together. While Preesha and Rudraksh have been at loggerheads initially and their love and hate romance is something which the audience has loved, over the period of time, the two of them getting married innumerous times even after getting separated by fate and having intimate moments is one thing which the audience has loved.

Well, going by the romance, drama and the intimate moments, not to forget the innumerable marriage moments, seems like Yeh Hai Chahatein is certainly heading the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai way!

(Also Read: AUDIENCE VERDICT! #AbhiRa's current track is old wine in a new bottle replicating the same harassment issue that #Kaira had also addressed in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!



