Must Read! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pranali Rathod talks about difficulties while shooting for the wedding sequence; reveals being a little scared in shooting scenes with Harshad and says “I love to play negative roles”

Pranali is a well known actress in the television industry and she is best known for her role in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and now in a recent interview she spoke about the difficulties while shooting the wedding sequence and much more.
Pranali

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most successful and long running shows on television.

The show has taken a third generation leap and soon a new star cast has been introduced.

The previous track had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod as lead roles and their pair was loved by the audience and they have a massive fan following.

Pranali Rathod became a household name through this serial and her character “Akshara Goenka” is loved by the fans.

The chemistry that Abhimanyu and Akshara became a craze on social media and they are seen as one of the iconic on screen pairs of television.

In a recent interview the actress has spoken about the wedding sequence on her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actress said that the time I shooted the wedding sequence where she had to wear a 20 Kg of lehenga and with so much jewelry she had to get down the steps. That was a difficult shoot but she managed to shoot it but it was fun.

The actress also said that while shooting with Harshad Chopda she did feel a bit in scared as he is very good with his lines and a couple of times she has fumbled and got it wrong and when she fumbles then her director gets angry so she is very careful in shooting with him and she makes sure she knows the lines.

Pranali also said that people said that she could never do a negative role but when she played one she aced it and she loves to play negative roles as an actor it gives a lot of layers to play.

Well, there is no doubt that Pranali with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has got a lot of  fame and success and her fan following is shooted to another level.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Must Read! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pranali Rathod talks about difficulties while shooting for the wedding sequence; reveals being a little scared in shooting scenes with Harshad and says "I love to play negative roles"
