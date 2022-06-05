MUST-READ! Yeh Rishta's Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda calls Pranali 'Looteri Dulhan'

Akshara and Abhimanyu are ready for the wedding and how. He comes dancing on Sauda Khara Khara to take Akshara while Akshu sees from the window and dances in the room waiting for the first ritual to begin. Not just Birlas but even Goenkas welcome Abhimanyu with a dance performance.
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

In conversation with Harshad Chopda, he reveals wedding moments, Some of them are married here and some are still figuring out, so yes there is confusion but we are enjoying the whole process with those little moments. Fun fact, the pandit is not real but the whole vibe is extremely real. 

While sharing about the on and offscreen moments he revealed, You could convert the offscreen shaadi into a different episode itself. Both have their fun. 

He points out at Akshara and shares, In just six months she has turned into Looteri Dulhan, and there is surely going to be a lot of fun ahead. Finally, AbhiRa is married after all the problems and obstacles. 
In the upcoming episode, we exclusively learnt that Akshara will sing a special song for 
Abhimanyu even dances with him thanking him to come into her life and bringing immense joy. We have seen Kaira's wedding and this one reminds us of them with every rasam they do. 

Are you all ready for the grand #AbhiRaKiShaadi? 

Latest Video