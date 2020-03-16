MUST READ: You’ll be SURPRISED to know the CONNECTION between Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and the Late Sidhu Moosewala

MUMBAI: A day after the Punjab Police withdrew the security of 424 people, including Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, the rapper was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on Sunday, May 29.

Moosewala held a degree in electrical engineering. He had learned music during his college days and had later moved to Canada.

To think about it, popular model turned actor Asim Riaz was also attacked by a few goons while he was out cycling in his hometown. Taking to his Instagram stories, the Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up gave a glimpse of the multiple bruises he incurred because of this attack that he faced late in the night.

Asim was out cycling while someone on a bike attacked him from behind. In the video, Asim calls the attackers 'cowards' as they did not have the guts to attack him from the front. He got bruises on his arms, knees, thighs and even back. The video is indeed shocking and has left all his fans in rage as well.

Discussing the same, Asim Riaz’s fans started trending #GetWellSoonAsim on Twitter. There have been thousands of messages praying for his speedy recovery also many have been quite angry with the attackers. More than 30K tweets were done by the fans which has landed the hashtag #GetWellSoonAsim on the trending list.

This is one other such big incident coming to fore faced not only by a commoner but a person of celebrity status too.