Must Read! YRKKH enters top 3 shows, TMKOC-TKSS see huge jump in TRP rating, Anupama tops TRP charts followed by GHKKPM, Udaariyaan, YRKKH and Imlie; Star Plus-Sony TV continue to rule fiction and non-fiction respectively

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week enters the top three shows, whereas Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and The Kapil Sharma Show see a huge jump in the TRP rating.

Anupama once again tops the list with a huge ranking of 4.4 followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, YRKKH, and Imlie

Zee TV’s KumKum Bhagaya makes it to the top 10 shows at the TRP ratings.

Here are the TRP ratings of last week:

1 Anupama (Star Plus): 4.4

2. Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein (Star Plus): 3.2

3. Udaariyaan (Colors): 2.8

4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus): 2.8



5. Imlie (Star Plus): 2.8

6. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus): 2.5

7. Kumkum Bhgaya (Zee TV): 2.3

8. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV): 2.1

9. Saath Nibahana Saathiya 2 (Star Plus): 2.1

10 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV): 1.9

11. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.9

12. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV): 1.9

13. Choti Sarrdaarni (Colors): 1.8

14. Bhagya Laxmi (Zee TV): 1.8

15. Sasural Simar Ka 2 (Colors): 1.7

16. Sir Tum (Colors): 1.7

17. Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ka Reet (Zee TV): 1.5

18. India’s Best Dancer (Sony TV): 1.5

19. Balika Vadhu 2 (Colors): 1.4

20. Nima Denzongpa (Colors) : 1.3

Star Plus is ruling the roost, followed by Colors. Sony Television's top reality shows are India’s Best Dancer and The Kapil Sharma Show.

