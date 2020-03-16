Must Read! Zee Tv’s Kundali Bhagya’s Shakti Arora aka Arjun’s life journey & lifestyle decoded! | Deets Inside

Here in this exciting piece of reading, we bring to you the life journey and lifestyle of  Kundali Bhagya’s Shakti Arora aka Arjun. Have a look and get inspiration.

Must Read! Zee Tv’s Kundali Bhagya’s Shakti Arora aka Arjun’s life journey & lifestyle decoded! | Deets Inside

MUMBAI:Shakti Arora, better known as Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi fame Ranveer is currently winning everyone’s heart by his spectacular performance in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya as Arjun starring opposite Shraddha Arya aka Preeta.

So, here in this piece, we take you on the tour of his journey till date.

His birth, education and growing up years – Shakti’s birthday falls on 16 May 1986 and he was born and brought up in Mumbai. Well, his school and college’s name is not revealed but he holds a graduate degree in commerce, and travel & tourism.

His family – In his family, he has five members, comprising his father – Naresh Arora, mother Renu Arora who is a pathologist, his two elder sisters whose names are not revealed, and his wife and actress Neha Saxena. The duo tied the knot in the year 2018 and since then have been together.

His income – His speculated income is reportedly around $5 million (34 Crore). But however, the figures are just speculated, nothing is confirmed.

His likes – Shakti’s hobbies are very basic, he loves Dancing, playing carrom, gymming, travelling and reading. His favourite actors are Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 14:25

